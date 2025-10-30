Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 201.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,848,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 140,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 18.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,333,040 shares of company stock worth $612,568,337. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.4%

ANET stock opened at $162.07 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

