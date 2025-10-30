Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 175,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 174,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 134,508 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 131,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.2%

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

