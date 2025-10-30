iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

