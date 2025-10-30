Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,178 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.77.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

