Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

