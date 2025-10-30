Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

