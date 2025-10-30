Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 309,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

