Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 148.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 292.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

