Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.63 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $146,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

