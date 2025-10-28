Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

