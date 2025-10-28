Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,320 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $137.77.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.