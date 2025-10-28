Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
