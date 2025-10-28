Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.