Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 782 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $258.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

