Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3%

SWK opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.