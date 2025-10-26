Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,259,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $115,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 451,567 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,925,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,970 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.1%

SNX opened at $155.11 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

