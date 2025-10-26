Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,355 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.