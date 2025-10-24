Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,710,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,301,000 after acquiring an additional 322,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,560,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,437 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 1,047,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Activity

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 800.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

