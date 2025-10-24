25,000 Shares in 10x Genomics $TXG Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 16,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 318,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

10x Genomics Stock Up 9.0%

10x Genomics stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

