Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $940,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $49.84.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.