Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPG. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RSPG opened at $77.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $407.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

