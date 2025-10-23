Short Interest in Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF) Decreases By 47.5%

Pasofino Gold Limited (OTC:EFRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Pasofino Gold Price Performance

OTC EFRGF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Pasofino Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited, a Canada-based mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Liberia. It explores in gold. It holds 100% interest in the Dugbe Gold Project located in southern Liberia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

