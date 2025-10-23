First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,400 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $63.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

