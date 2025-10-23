Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 4,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

