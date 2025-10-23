Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of ISRG opened at $527.03 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

