Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 1,371 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.61 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

