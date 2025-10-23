Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,051,131.88. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,448,213 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $256.78 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.92. The company has a market cap of $244.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

