iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Position Increased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

