Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

