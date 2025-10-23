D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,925 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

