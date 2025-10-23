Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix Q1 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,116.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $744.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,182.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

