Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $151.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.70.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

