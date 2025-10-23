International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.46.

International Business Machines stock opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.56. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANB Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.5% during the third quarter. ANB Bank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in International Business Machines by 119.4% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

