Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

