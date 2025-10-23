Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for Chubb Q4 Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.83. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.30 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.28.

Shares of CB stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,643,993,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

