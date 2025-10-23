Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,541,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

