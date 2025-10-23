Denali Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Airlines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,670. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,918 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $96.27 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

