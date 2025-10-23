Phillips 66 $PSX Holdings Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 169,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.23 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

