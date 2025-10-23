Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $79.70 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

