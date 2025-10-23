Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.02.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.