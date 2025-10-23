Cambridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,159 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after buying an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after buying an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after buying an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

