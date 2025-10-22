Zacks Research Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GAP) to Hold

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GAP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

GAP Trading Up 1.0%

GAP opened at $22.21 on Monday. GAP has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. GAP has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $4,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,253,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,627,388.58. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $11,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,795,595.80. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,784 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

