Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,994,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.