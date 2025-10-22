Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Impala Platinum Stock Down 11.7%
OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.76.
About Impala Platinum
