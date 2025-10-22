Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 11.7%

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Impala Platinum has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $13.76.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

