Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Hold” Rating

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.80.

BNTGY stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.85. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

