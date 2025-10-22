CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Price Performance
CLVSF opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. CellaVision AB has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.
About CellaVision AB (publ)
Featured Stories
