CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CLVSF opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. CellaVision AB has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

