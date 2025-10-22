Boit C F David Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Boit C F David lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,567.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,359.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,949,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

