Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

