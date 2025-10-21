Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
SAUHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Straumann from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
