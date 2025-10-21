Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

