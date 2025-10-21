Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,106 Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

